Carlo Ancelotti is eyeing up a raid on his former club Real Madrid for Costa Rican international Keylor Navas, as Napoli look to find a replacement for Pepe Reina.

Don Balon are stating that the Italian is keen on bringing the Madrid star to Italian giants Napoli, and that Ancelotti wants to make him the club’s new number one goalkeeper following Reina’s departure.

The news outlet are also stating that Real are keen on bringing in a new shot-stopper and making Navas their second choice ‘keeper for next season, something we can imagine the player himself isn’t best pleased about.

Navas has been absolutely fantastic for Los Blancos since his arrival in the summer of 2014 from fellow Spanish side Levante.

The Costa Rican has been a pivotal part in helping Julen Lopetegui’s side become the first in history to win three consecutive Champions League titles, with his displays often being one of the main reasons why the club have been able to beat some of the world’s best teams in the competition.

Ancelotti worked with Navas during the 2014/15 season when they were both at Los Blancos, and it seems as if the Italian is keen on securing a reunion with the player for Napoli.

If Real do let Navas secure a move to Italy, it remains to be seen who they will target to bring in as a replacement for the player.