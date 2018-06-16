Chelsea have reportedly rejected a £35million bid from Real Madrid for the transfer of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Belgium international is one of a number of ‘keepers being linked with Los Blancos this summer in what looks to be a priority area to strengthen for the European champions.

Mundo Deportivo have also linked Madrid with a move for Roma shot-stopper Alisson, but it seems they won’t be getting Courtois.

Di Marzio suggests Alisson is now their priority after Chelsea turned down £35m for Courtois, which is frankly not at all surprising for such an insultingly low bid.

Still, this could be a concern for the Blues as their number one heads into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The longer this goes on, the less Chelsea will realistically be able to command for a player who could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Courtois may well have doubts over his future at Chelsea right now after a disappointing season for the club in which they finished outside of the top four, meaning no Champions League football next season.

For the time being, however, it seems the west Londoners will not be bullied into selling a world class player for such a low fee.