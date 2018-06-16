The World Cup 2018 is in full swing and reigning champions Germany are in action tomorrow when they take on Mexico in their opening Group F game.

The Germans will be looking to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win the famous trophy twice in a row.

Joachim Low raised eyebrows when he left Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of his final 23-man squad after an impressive season for the Premier League champions.

However, his team boast an array of talent such as Toni Kroos, Marco Reus, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller.

As per Goal, Timo Werner is expected to start upfront for the Germans and Manuel Neuer was fit to make the World Cup squad after an injury-plagued season and is expected to start in goal.

When is Germany vs Mexico and what time is kick-off?

Germany vs Mexico is set to take place on Sunday, June 17.

The game will kick-off at 4.00pm UK time.

It will be held at the Luzhnikin Stadium.

Germany vs Mexico World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The game will be shown live on BBC1.

You can stream the game live on the BBC iPlayer.

Germany vs Mexico odds

Germany – 40/85

Draw – 18/5

Mexico – 13/2

Germany World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Mexico World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).