Video: Kevin De Bruyne challenge on Adnan Januzaj gets surprise response from Belgium manager

A video of Kevin De Bruyne going in very hard on Belgium team-mate Adnan Januzaj in training is doing the rounds for obvious reasons.

See below as the Manchester City star goes right through the Real Sociedad winger without even showing any sign of concern for his team-mate.

MORE: Video: 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo shows insane burst of pace during Portugal vs Spain

It’s a pretty bizarre clip considering Belgium won’t want to lose any key players to injury ahead of the start of the World Cup, and yet here it is:

This seems a bit strange. Kevin De Bruyne absolutely levelling Januzaj in training for Belgium and doesn't even check if he's okay.pic.twitter.com/vyumjQXelK — Ball Street (@BallStreet) June 15, 2018

On top of that Roberto Martinez’s response was surprising as he stated this incident shows his players care.

It certainly seems that way, but one imagines he might also have told them to tone things down a bit until the real football starts.

‘In a natural way, it shows you that it matters,’ Martinez is quoted in the Metro. ‘We are in a moment of our preparation that winning a little small-sided game matters, there is a winning feeling in the group.

‘You don’t want to hurt anyone. But now you can see an intensity in training that is a match intensity.

‘It is something we have been working on, without things getting out of control. This is the tempo that we need in order to prepare for the games.’