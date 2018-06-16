Lionel Messi is reportedly not in favour of Barcelona making a move for Portuguese winder Gelson Martins, despite the player being available on a free transfer.

According to Don Balon, the former Sporting Lisbon player could be seen as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann, and that the player will be available for nothing if Barca move for him.

The news outlet are also stating that Messi isn’t keen on the idea, and that he doesn’t want the club to sign anymore players that are close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

During his time with Sporting Lisbon, Martins managed to impress fans and critics alike with his pace and overall performances.

The 23-year-old managed to clock up a total of 27 goals and 30 assists in 140 appearances for the Portuguese giants, an impressive feat when you consider the player is often deployed as a winger.

The winger’s best campaign of his career so far came last season, as the 23-year-old amassed a total of six goals and 13 assists in 32 league appearances.

If Barcelona are serious about bolstering their squad, it may be worth ignoring Messi and moving for the bargain that is Martins.