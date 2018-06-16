Man City are keen on making a move for Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, with Pep Guardiola’s side viewing the player as an alternative to Napoli sensation Jorginho.

Diario Gol are stating that the Premier League champions are eager to sign Kovacic, and that the player’s Los Blancos future is in doubt after Zinedine Zidane departed the club.

The news outlet have also reported that the club are very keen on Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who Napoli want €50M for as per the same news outlet, and that if they fail in their pursuit of him, their attentions will turn to Croat Kovacic.

Don Balon have stated in the past that Kovacic is eager to secure a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu for some time now, something that isn’t very surprising considering how little game time he gets for the Spanish giants.

Despite making a total of 21 appearances in La Liga for Julen Lopetegui’s side this season, the former Inter Milan star only managed to clock up 988 minutes for Los Blancos, a low total for a player of Kovacic’s quality.

Since moving to the Spanish giants in the summer of 2015, Kovacic has managed to make a total of 109 appearances for the club, a total he would’ve hoped to have been higher when he first arrived two seasons ago.