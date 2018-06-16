Manchester United star CLOSER to stunning exit after manager intervention

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks closer and closer to a move away from the club as Ernesto Valverde makes him a priority transfer target for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are reportedly considering a number of options to strengthen in the creative midfield department this summer, with Lionel Messi also weighing in with some names he’d like to see come in.

MORE: Manchester United star branded not good enough for France World Cup squad

While there’s plenty of talk about Christian Eriksen or Miralem Pjanic, Valverde himself is said to favour a move for Pogba and has communicated this to his president Josep Bartomeu, according to Diario Gol.

It remains to be seen how much influence Valverde will have, but one imagines his say could be crucial, while Pogba himself has also been linked as favouring a move to the Nou Camp.

This is despite the France international also being offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Mino Raiola, while his old club Juventus have also been monitoring his situation.

United, meanwhile, could be ready to let Pogba go after his struggles under Jose Mourinho, with Fred already coming in from Shakhtar Donetsk while other big-name midfield signings like Marco Verratti or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could follow.