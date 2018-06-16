Manchester United eye £75m Sergej Milinkovic-Savic alternative following transfer revelation

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti in this summer’s transfer window.

The Italy international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and could be being viewed as an alternative to Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

This rumour from Varsky Sports follows a recent revelation from former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi that his old club were set to bring in Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Italian was quoted by Calciomercato among others as saying the deal will go through, despite long-standing interest from United.

The Sun have previously claimed United had a deal in place to sign the Serbia international for £80million, but it seems they got a tad ahead of themselves.

Verratti would be another superb option, however, and the Sun have also linked him with the Red Devils for around £75m in recent times.

The 25-year-old seems ideal to fill the void left by retiring club legend Michael Carrick, with his intelligence and quality on the ball making him ideal to dictate the play from deep.

Paul Pogba’s worrying form and Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation also means there’s certainly room for another signing in midfield this summer alongside what looks a likely deal for Fred, as reported by the club’s official site.

