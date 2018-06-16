Video: Paul Pogba joins elite club with late goal for France vs Australia

Paul Pogba has become the first France player to score at consecutive World Cups since the legendary Michel Platini.

See below as the Manchester United midfielder broke forward to lob the Australia goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in what has been an intriguing game with plenty of talking points.

Paul Pogba is the first #FRA player since Michel Platini to score in consecutive #WorldCup tournaments. A fair a bit of luck involved. pic.twitter.com/7zlB53cgJw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2018

While France have been far from at their best today, technology has done them some favours as VAR was consulted on goals scored by both Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

Still, while the first strike didn’t necessarily look a penalty, there can be no doubt that this from Pogba crossed the line.

MORE: Manchester United star branded not good enough for France World Cup squad