Video: Paul Pogba joins elite club with late goal for France vs Australia

Paul Pogba has become the first France player to score at consecutive World Cups since the legendary Michel Platini.
See below as the Manchester United midfielder broke forward to lob the Australia goalkeeper to make it 2-1 in what has been an intriguing game with plenty of talking points.
Paul Pogba is the first #FRA player since Michel Platini to score in consecutive #WorldCup tournaments.
A fair a bit of luck involved. pic.twitter.com/7zlB53cgJw
While France have been far from at their best today, technology has done them some favours as VAR was consulted on goals scored by both Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.
Still, while the first strike didn’t necessarily look a penalty, there can be no doubt that this from Pogba crossed the line.
GOAL ?? Moment of magic from @paulpogba to score his 10th international goal! JUST over the line.
?? 2 – 1 ??#beINRussia #beINFWC #FRAAUS #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/i6NN62c5vK
