Man Utd star dismisses transfer links as speculation with move to Barcelona and Juventus grows

France and Manchester Utd star Paul Pogba is not interested in discussing speculation surrounding his future despite being continuously linked with a move away from Old Trafford, according to Goal.

Pogba helped France to victory in their opening game of the World Cup group game against Australia by netting the crucial winner after the ball was confirmed to have crossed the line via the help of goal-line technology.

Goal reported that Pogba has been linked with a move back to his old side Juventus where he was instrumental in midfield alongside Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo.

Furthermore, he has been touted to move to Barcelona with head coach Ernesto Valverde said to favour a move for Pogba and has communicated this to his president Josep Bartomeu, according to Diario Gol.

However, the France midfielder is solely focusing on performing for his country and did not want to be drawn on transfer conjecture.

“I am with the France squad, I don’t want to speak about the future of the club and all this,” he told reporters, as per Goal.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been vocal in the past about his desire to see his good friend Pogba return to Turin.

The pair enjoyed great success together at Juventus winning multiple titles together.

“Yes, I speak with Dybala, but whether I speak to Dybala or speak with (Samuel) Umtiti, who plays at Barcelona, it’s not there I will go and play there!”

United, meanwhile, could be ready to let Pogba go after his inconsistent performances under Jose Mourinho, with Fred already coming in from Shakhtar Donetsk with an agreement being reached as confirmed on Man Utd’s official website too.

Pogba made his name with Juventus after his move from Old Trafford in 2012 but has failed to replicate that form for the Old Trafford outfit regularly.