Pep Guardiola’s Man City are eager on making a swoop to sign Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kross this summer.

Don Balon are stating that the German star is being targeted by the Premier League champions, and that the player isn’t fully convinced with Julen Lopetegui’s appointment.

MORE: Pep Guardiola must pay £44m+ to secure top Man City target after crucial breakthrough

The news outlet are also stating that the midfielder will not make a decision on his future until after the World Cup has ended this summer, so it seems like Guardiola and co may have to wait if they are to in fact secure a deal for Kroos.

Since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu from German giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, Kroos has been an absolutely pivotal part of Los Blancos’ setup.

The German international has been a major part in the Spanish giants’ success in the Champions League these past few years, with his partnership with Luka Modrid being one of the main reasons why Los Blancos have been so good in the competition in recent years.

If Real are to lose Kroos to Man City this summer, they’re sure to find it very difficult to find a suitable replacement for one of the greatest midfield players in the world.