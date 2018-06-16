Manger to replace Conte at Chelsea will raid Champions League giants for £100m duo

The manager looking most likely to replace Antonio Conte at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge will reportedly look to bring a superstar duo to West London.

Maurizio Sarri wants Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani of Juventus at Stamford Bridge if he is to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager.

The two Juventus stars have been heavily linked with moves to Chelsea this summer already and it would now appear that if Sarri replaces Conte at Stamford Bridge that he will make it a key mission to bring the Juve duo to the Premier League.

The news comes from a report form the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato that suggests that Sarri wants both Rugani and Higuain at Chelsea despite both stars having played for his direct Serie A rivals during his time managing Napoli.

90min reported last week that the Serie A champions had whacked a €63m (£55m) price tag on Higuain amid interest from the likes of Chelsea. Rugani has also reportedly been the subject of a £45m bid from the Blues according to Eyefootball.

Whether both the Juve stars would fit into Chelsea’s team should they arrive at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen. Higuain however could be desperately needed by Chelsea on the basis that Spaniard Alvaro Morata had such an abysmal debut season at Stamford Bridge scoring just eleven goals in the Premier League. A player of Higuain’s calibre is certainly desired this summer for the Blues in that key position.