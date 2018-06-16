England kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group G clash against Tunisia in Volgograd.

Nothing but a win will satisfy manager Gareth Southgate as they face a potential crunch encounter against tournament favourites Belgium in the final game of the group.

They will also be hoping improve on their showing from Euro 2016 when they were knocked out by Iceland.

Marcus Rashford resumed training with England on Friday according to The Telegraph following a knee complaint, however, as per the report Southgate may start with Raheem Sterling upfront alongside Tottenham star striker Harry Kane.

As per Sky Sports, the Three Lions are expected to start Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Harry Maguire with Eric Dier getting the nod ahead of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in midfield.

The Telegraph report that Tunisia playmaker Youssef Msakni will be missing for six months with a cruciate knee injury.

England fans may remember that the last time the two sides met was at the 1998 World Cup when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes ensured a 2-0 win for the Three Lions, can Southgate’s men repeat this 20 years later?

When is Tunisia vs England and what time is kick-off?

Tunisia face England at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST on Monday, June 18.

Tunisia vs England World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The match will be televised live on BBC One. Viewers can stream the match online via the BBC iPlayer, providing they have a valid TV licence.

Tunisia vs England odds

Tunisia – 17/2

Draw – 7/2

England – 4/9

Tunisia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy