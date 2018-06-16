Video: ‘100% on drugs’ – fans adamant Diego Maradona was high during Argentina vs Iceland as hilarious footage emerges

Many fans have taken to social media to accuse Diego Maradona of being under the influence of certain narcotics during Argentina vs Iceland.

MORE:

‘Disgrace!’ Diego Maradona shocks fans with alleged racist gesture

(Picture) Diego Maradona caught breaking World Cup rules during Argentina vs Iceland

Argentina surrendered to a 1-1 draw to Iceland today during a disappointing World Cup opener.

Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty but much of the attention was drawn away from the Barcelona magician following regular shots of Diego Maradona in the stands.

Sergio Aguero had given Argentina a first-half lead but Argentina’s opener was canceled out by Alfred Finnbogason on the 23rd minute.

The European underdogs managed to orchestrate an extraordinary upset to gain a point in their first ever World Cup fixture.

It was far from a perfect start for the South American giants Argentina who had such an impressive World Cup campaign four years ago in Brazil. Messi’s side managed to reach the World Cup final four years ago after defeating a Holland side managed by Louis van Gaal on penalties during a semi-final.

Diego Maradona however was the central topic of conversation on social media following today’s clash after footage emerged of him sniffing, a lot.

In fairness to the legend, hayfever is horrific this time of the year. We would never suggest that someone with such a perfect history of off the pitch discipline would ever consider consuming any narcotics during a World Cup fixture.

Fans on social media however have suggested that Maradona was under the influence of a certain drug – can’t see it ourselves.

You can watch the footage below that has got everyone talking.

Good to see old Maradona still bang on the gear ???? pic.twitter.com/8UmBJfYAGN — Dan McGeoghan (@DanMcGeoghan) June 16, 2018

Maradona is on drugs ? — Piwe nà Gwero?? (@LoudMoufSA) June 16, 2018

100% sure Maradona is on drugs at this very moment — Ahmad Hamdan (@ahmad_m_hamdan) June 16, 2018

Maradona is on drugs ema nyana. — #ThreeLions ? (@KamoGERRARD8) June 16, 2018

Maradona looked liked he was on drugs tho — AJ Petunia? (@bundleofJess) June 16, 2018