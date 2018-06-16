Video: 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo shows insane burst of pace during Portugal vs Spain

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has shown he’s still got it even at the age of 33 in this incredible video from last night’s World Cup clash with Spain.

The headlines are understandably all about the Real Madrid front-man’s hat-trick against the 2010 world champions, but this clip below also shows just what a phenomenal athlete the 33-year-old is.

It’s easy to forget he’s a year older than Wayne Rooney, whose career has tailed off in a way that Ronaldo shows absolutely no sign of doing.

The former Manchester United star is clearly in the mood at this summer’s tournament in Russia, which gives Portugal serious hope of following up their shock Euro 2016 victory with a first ever World Cup win.