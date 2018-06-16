(Video) Man Utd fans have seen David de Gea make exact same mistake before… Cristiano Ronaldo not the first player to beat him like that

David de Gea produced an uncharacteristically sloppy handling error on Friday night to gift Cristiano Ronaldo one third of his 51st career hat-trick.

But was it really that out of character? Of course, the short answer is yes because De Gea is probably the best goalkeeper in the world and rarely makes mistakes of this magnitude.

HOWEVER… Manchester United fans may remember that he produced a similar clanger – almost an exact replica in fact – at Old Trafford in January 2014.

Back in 2014 it was Phil Bardsley and Sunderland who benefited from the Spaniard’s slippy fingers.

Bardsley’s strike was a crucial away goal in a two-legged League Cup semi-final which Sunderland eventually won in a penalty shootout.

Compare the goals for yourself. They are just so similar from De Gea’s perspective.

Wits De Gea doin?? pic.twitter.com/lzTe6L8InA — Adam Lynch (@AdamLynch27) June 15, 2018

Ronaldo’s first goal of Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain on Friday came from the penalty spot.

His third was a cracking free kick late on in the Group B epic.