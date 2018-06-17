Arsenal could be set to see Gunners midfielder and England star Jack Wilshere leave the club on a free transfer this summer, with London rivals West Ham willing to offer the player a big contract to sign with them.

The Sun are reporting that the club are remaining firm on a new deal for the player which would see his current wages slashed by 20% should he sign it, meaning that if Wilshere doesn’t agree to the pay cut, he could be set to leave the club on a free this summer.

MORE: Arsenal star likely to be sold as Gunners close in on €20million transfer

The news outlet are also reporting that West Ham are keen on the player and are willing to make him an offer that includes wages of £130,000-a-week.

Since coming through the youth system at the Emirates, Wilshere has managed to become a fan favourite with the Gunners faithful for his displays and passion he shows he has for the club.

The 26-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 198 appearances for Unai Emery’s side during his stint with the club, scoring 14 and assisting 30 in that time.

The midfielder has been plagued with injuries during his time with the club, however despite this Wilshere managed to play 40 times this season.

If Wilshere doesn’t end up signing a new deal with Arsenal, we may see West Ham make their move for the England international. Watch this space.