Barcelona target forced to break silence after ‘liking’ Instagram posts citing speculation

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has had to respond after seemingly inadvertently ‘liking’ Instagram posts discussing a move to Barcelona.

Following the emotional exit of club icon Andres Iniesta at the end of last season, the Catalan giants arguably have a void to fill in midfield to replace that creativity and class he offered in such a crucial role.

Despite landing a domestic double last year, Ernesto Valverde will hope to see the squad continue to be strengthened to sustain their success, and Miralem Pjanic, as noted by Mundo Deportivo, has been one of the names linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

He seemingly added fuel to the fire this weekend after ‘liking’ Instagram posts discussing his potential future in Spain, as seen in the tweets below.

Screenshot: Pjani? has liked an Instagram post that links him with Barça. pic.twitter.com/fM01DrkRrG — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) June 17, 2018

Petit like de Pjanic sur IG pic.twitter.com/G4EcaZbQx2 — Barça Édito (@BarcaEdito) June 17, 2018

However, quick to respond to that to dismiss speculation, he took to Instagram stories to insist that it was an innocent ‘like’ and that he hadn’t even read the posts.

“Mamma mia… for a like on a picture… i didn’t even read what was written – fake news,” his caption read, as per the image below.

In turn, that would suggest that he perhaps isn’t eyeing a move to join Barcelona this summer, as he continues to enjoy plenty of success with Juventus.

The Bosnia international has won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies since arriving two years ago, and while he continues to play a fundamental role under Massimiliano Allegri while picking up a number of major honours, it’s questionable as to why he would actively seek an exit.