Barcelona are going to need to fork out €90M if they are to land a deal to bring Denmark and Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are very interested in bringing the former Ajax star to Catalonia, and that Spurs will demand that €90 for the sale of the player.

The news outlet have also reported that Barca are interested in paying that much for Eriksen, and that they may be forced to make an offer that includes a lower transfer fee and player if they are to land a deal for the Dane.

Eriksen is currently with the Denmark squad in Russia at the 2018 World Cup, with the Spurs star playing a big part in his side’s 1-0 win over Peru on Saturday.

The 26-year-old bagged a crucial assist for his country to help give them a 1-0 win over the South Americans and the perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

If Barcelona are serious about bolstering their midfield options for next season, they may want to think about coughing up the money to bring Eriksen to Spain this summer.