Barcelona are going to need to cough up €70M if they are to secure a return to the club for Bayern Munich midfielder and former Barcelona star Thaigo Alcantara this summer.

Marca are reporting that the Blaugrana are keen on signing the Spaniard, and that the club have already contacted the Bundesliga outfit about signing the Spanish international.

MORE: Barcelona to have to fork out €90M if they want to land transfer of talented World Cup ace

The news outlet are also stating that Niko Kovac’s side have informed Barca that the club will need to pay €70M if they are to secure a return to the club for Thiago, a fair price for a player of his quality.

Thiago has shown that he has the quality to be considered as one of the best midfielders in the world during him time in Bavaria with German giants Bayern.

The former Barca superstar has made a total of 153 appearances for the German champions since he arrived in 2013, with the player managing to score 25 and assist 27 in that time frame as well.

If Barca are serious about securing a return to the club for Thiago, it may be worth Ernesto Valverde’s side forking out the required €70M, as there won’t be many players of the same ilk available for a price like that.