Five-time World Cup winners kick-off their 2018 finals campaign against Switzerland shortly.

The Selecao come into the tournament in good form and boast an array of talent such as Willian, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

There were fitness concerns surrounding Neymar when Tite said he was not 100% yesterday, however, the PSG superstar starts alongside Willian and Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Tite has chosen to start with Roma’s Alisson in goal ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

Fred is out after he sustained an ankle problem, with Real Madrid ace Casemiro injuring him in training as per The Express.

As for Switzerland there will be familiar faces on show with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Johan Djourou and Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka all making Vladimir Petkovic’s final 23-man squad.

Xhaka, Shaqiri and new Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner all start for the Swiss tonight.

Brazil vs Switzerland starting lineup

Brazil XI

#BRA XI to play #SUI: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar. — Sky Sports World Cup (@SkyFootball) June 17, 2018

Switzerland XI

Brazil World Cup squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Cassio; Marcelo, Danilo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Pedro Geromel; Willian, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Philippe Coutinho, Renato Augusto, Fred; Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Taison.

Switzerland World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferovic (Benfica)