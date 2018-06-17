Liverpool have wasted little time this summer to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but they’ve reportedly got some crucial in-house business sorted too.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Reds have wrapped up a deal for Fabinho already, while Naby Keita will join from RB Leipzig this summer too.

While the Premier League giants are busy strengthening in the transfer market, it’s also been claimed that they’re ready to provide some more great news for supporters with a long-term vision in mind.

The Telegraph reports that talented youngster Rhian Brewster has agreed on a five-year deal to sign his first professional contract with Liverpool amid concerns that he may have been tempted to look elsewhere for a more prominent role at senior level.

The 18-year-old impressed this past season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 15 appearances in the PL2 and UEFA Youth League combined, and coupled with a lack of quality and depth behind Roberto Firmino in the senior squad, there is arguably a space open for him moving forward.

Whether or not he can continue to develop his game and convince Klopp that he deserves the shot remains to be seen, but Liverpool will surely be delighted that they’ll have the opportunity to see him flourish at Anfield moving forward, provided all goes smoothly to wrap up the deal.

There has yet to be an official announcement and so fans will await that first, but given Klopp’s reputation of improving young players throughout his career, it will be another potentially exciting individual at his disposal as Brewster has also impressed at youth level for England to suggest that he has a very bright future ahead of him.