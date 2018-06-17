Father of £150m Manchester United and Real Madrid target explains which team star would best suit

The father of a prominent Manchester United and Real Madrid target has revealed which European side his son would best fit into.

The father of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has revealed that the Manchester United and Real Madrid target would controversially best suit Juventus.

The Serbian midfielder featured today in Serbia’s 1-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica and is likely to also be in action over the course of the next ten days as the European side play both Brazil and Switzerland.

Milinkovic-Savic has had a breakthrough season playing for Lazio in Serie A and it is therefore no surprise that he has been linked so heavily to Europe’s elite clubs.

The last two months have seen constant speculation linking Milinkovic-Savic with a move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid with the Sun reporting this week that Champions League winners Real were preparing an audacious £150m bid for the Serbian midfielder.

Despite the continued links between Milinkovic-Savic and both Real Madrid and Manchester United it is perhaps a surprise that the Serb’s father has specified that he feels that Juventus would actually be the perfect fit for his son if he was to leave Lazio this summer.

Nikola Milinkovic-Savic told Italian outlet Tuttosport that Juve would be the best fit for his son.

“In Turin, in a large prestigious and multi-titled society like the Bianconeri that has dominated the scene for years, he would have the opportunity to grow and improve again until he reaches full maturity.”

“After three seasons in Rome, Sergej knows the Italian championship perfectly, he has set and integrated in a big way, he has learned the language well.”

Milinkovic-Savic’s Dad has tipped his son to achieve remarkable feats is he does move to Juve.

“Juve always goes very far in this competition. And he were to win the most prestigious cup, Sergej could also aspire to win the Golden Ball [ballon d’Or.]” [Comments per Tuttosport]