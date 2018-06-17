Mexico produced an upset as they secured a 1-0 win over Germany in their Group F World Cup opener on Sunday, with Hirving Lozano the hero for his nation.

The Mexicans made a sharp start to the game and looked a constant threat with their pace on the counter attack as Germany seemingly looked vulnerable and unable to make adjustments.

Their fine start was rewarded after 35 minutes when Lozano finished off a brilliant team move as he kept his composure to cut inside and find a way past Manuel Neuer.

In turn, they now sit top of Group F with South Korea and Sweden set to meet on Monday and this is undoubtedly a huge win for them to boost morale and belief that they can even advance as group winners.

As for Joachim Low and Germany, the defeat continues the tradition of holders struggling in the following tournament with Italy and Spain both suffering losses, while this is their first defeat in their opening game since 1982.

Given the talent in the squad, they’ll still be confident in their ability to turn things around, but the defeat is undoubtedly a setback for them.

As seen in the tweet below, celebrations in Mexico City were unsurprisingly vibrant, and that led to an ‘artificial’ mini-earthquake being recorded ‘possibly by massive jumping’ after Lozano’s goal, as noted by the Mexican government department.

Further, there was also history made for defensive stalwart Rafael Marquez, as he became only one of three players to feature in five World Cups, while he’s the first to captain a country in so many tournaments in what was a memorable day for Mexico.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018