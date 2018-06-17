The World Cup 2018 is in full swing and reigning champions Germany will be hoping to kick off with victory when they take on Mexico in their opening Group F game.

The Germans will be looking to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win the famous trophy twice in a row.

Low said yesterday as per Sky Sports that Manuel Neuer and Mesut Ozil were fit after they had fitness doubts ahead of the tournament with Neuer going through an injury-ravaged season with Bayern Munich whilst Ozil missed Arsenal’s last two Premier League games with a back injury.

And the good news for Germany fans is that both key men start today, however Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus is a surprise name on the bench with Julian Draxler getting the nod instead.

Timo Werner starts upfront and Jerome Boateng starts after returning from a groin injury.

As for Mexico, West Ham striker Javier Hernandez leads the line and former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela starts also.

Germany vs Mexico starting lineup

Germany starting XI:

Mexico starting XI:

Germany World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Mexico World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).