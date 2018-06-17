Jack Wilshere next club odds: Italian giants emerge as contenders to rival London clubs

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could be set to leave his boyhood side after reports today suggested he could depart after holding talks with Unai Emery with regards to his role next season.

According to the Daily Mail a number of clubs are interested in his signature next season such as Wolves, Everton and Italian giants Juventus.

However, they also said that he is keen to stay in north London – but has doubts of staying as Emery sees him as a squad player.

The midfielder has been riddled with injuries throughout his career, but managed to stay healthy this season making 38 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and forcing his way into the first-team after spending a year on loan at Bournemouth.

However, this was not enough to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup 23-man squad.

The Sun are reporting that West Ham are keen on the player and are willing to make him an offer that includes wages of £130,000-a-week.

He has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace and reunite with former England manager Roy Hodgson.

The bookies have had their say below where they feel he will be plying his trade next season – who is your money on?

Jack Wilshere next club odds

To stay – 2/1

Crystal Palace – 9/4

Juventus – 5/2

West Ham – 11/4

Wolves – 6/1

Everton – 7/1

AC Milan – 25/1