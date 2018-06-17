Jose Mourinho’s Man United could be set to do battle with his old club Real Madrid in the race to sign Germany and Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are eyeing up the former Man City star as a replacement for Jesus Vallejo should the Spaniard end up leaving the club this summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Red Devils and their boss Jose Mourinho are also keen on signing Boateng, and that this season’s Premier League runners-up are looking to bolster their squad this summer.

Since moving to Bayern Munich from Man City in the summer of 2011, Boateng has managed to turn himself into one of the best centre backs on the planet.

The German international has developed into one of the club’s best players these past few years, with the defender’s displays helping the club secure six consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Despite being somewhat troubled with injuries these past few years, the centre back has still managed to find himself a key part of Bayern’s plans, and rightly so.

If both Real and United are serious about Boateng, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out the winner in the race for the player this summer.