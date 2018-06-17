Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is eyeing up a move for Portugal and Man City star Bernardo Silva, who could be set to become the Spaniard’s first signing of his reign as Los Blancos boss.

Don Balon are stating that the newly appointed Real boss is a big fan of Silva, and has requested for Florentino Perez to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

MORE: Real Madrid close in on £70m alternative after Manchester United target forgotten for this reason

The news outlet are also stating that Man City won’t be letting the player go for a fee less than €80M, which means Real may have to get the chequebook out if they are to bolster their squad with the signing of Silva this summer.

If Silva moves to Real soon enough, he could end up being their first signing of the summer window, and what a first signing he would be.

The former Monaco midfielder played a big part in Man City’s historic title winning campaign this past season, with the 23-year-old making the most appearances out of any City player in all competitions to help them win both the league and the League Cup.

The winger also managed to bag nine goals and 11 assist for Pep Guardiola’s side last season in 53 total appearances, meaning he contributed to a goal around every two and a half games on average.

If Real do sign Silva, it’ll be a big coup for the club, as they are signing a quality midfielder as well as hampering a Champions League rival at the same times. Smart thinking from Los Blancos.