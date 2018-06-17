Worrying times for Chelsea as star gives coy response to £90m links with links to Champions League giants

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and worryingly for Chelsea he did not give a definitive statement that his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea face a battle to keep star midfielder N’Golo Kante after Paris Saint-Germain were given the all clear given by UEFA relating to financial fair Play regulations.

The Champions League giants and current Ligue 1 champions want to bring back the combative midfielder back to France in a huge £90m deal.

And when quizzed about these links after France’s victory against Australia in their World Cup opening game, the Chelsea star gave a coy response to any transfer speculation.

‘I am not concerned with all that,’ said Kante as reported by the Metro.

‘Today, I am at Chelsea, and today I am currently living and playing in the World Cup, that is what comes first.

‘I am not paying attention to what is being said on the club side of things at the moment.’

Kante has cemented himself as one of the world’s best midfielders and is a key component of Didier Deschamps’ team.

The midfield general rose to stardom with Leicester, winning the Premier League, and then moved to Stamford Bridge in 2016 when the Blues activated his release clause for around £32m as per The Mirror.

Should he move to the Ligue 1 champions, it would be a huge blow to the west London outfit as the former PFA Player of the Year was outstanding for the Blues and his performances helped them win the Premier League in Antonio Conte’s first season in English football and win the FA Cup in May.