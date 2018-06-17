Lionel Messi has advised Barcelona to ditch their pursuit of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah in favour of a move for Valencia and Portugal star Goncalo Guedes.

Don Balon are stating that the Argentine international has asked the board to not move for Salah, and that he has told them they should make a move for Guedes instead.

The news outlet have also reported that the Portuguese international would cost at most €80M, and that by moving for Guedes instead of Salah, it would allow Barca to improve other areas of their side.

Guedes impressed during his time with Valencia last season, with the player managing to clock up five goals and 11 assists in 33 league appearances for Los Che.

The 21-year-old’s rapid pace and impressive dribbling ability saw a lot of fans name him as one of the most exciting players in La Liga last season, and rightly so.

The player’s partnership with fellow attackers like Simone Zaza was a key contributor to Valencia managing to secure a fourth place finish in La Liga last year and the Champions League football that comes with it.

If Barcelona do end up listening to Messi, it’ll be interesting to see if they manage to lure Guedes to the Camp Nou this summer.