Liverpool demand staggering €150m player swap deal to part company with Real Madrid target

Liverpool will surely want to continue to strengthen their squad moving forward rather than lose key pieces, but speculation continues to suggest a damaging exit could be possible.

The Reds secured another top-four finish in the Premier League last season, while falling agonisingly short in the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp appears to be making significant progress and building a strong group after already confirming the signing of Fabinho this summer, as per Sky Sports, which in turn must lead to an ability to compete for major honours consistently given the history of the Merseyside giants.

However, they are seemingly doing their best to fend off Real Madrid from getting their hands on Mohamed Salah this summer, with Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, claiming that they’ve told the Spanish giants that they’ll have to offer €150m and goalkeeper Keylor Navas for the Egyptian winger.

Salah enjoyed an incredible season last year, scoring 44 goals and providing 16 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions, emerging as the talisman for Liverpool both domestically and in Europe.

Nevertheless, that still seems like an over-the-top demand even for him, as that’s significant money to part with if you’re Real Madrid while they’ll also then have to find a replacement for Navas who has been key in their run of three consecutive Champions League triumphs.

From a Liverpool perspective, they’d be able to cash in on their star man while also finding a potentially reliable replacement for Loris Karius, who came under fire again after his horror show in Kiev as he made two blunders in the final.

In truth, this one does seem a bit far fetched and so firstly it remains to be seen if Liverpool will even consider the idea of letting Salah leave. If accurate though, it certainly sounds like a way to put Madrid off the idea of chasing Salah this summer.