‘Come to Liverpool’ – Reds fans adamant Klopp will pursue star after incredible performance in Germany vs Mexico upset

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to quite literally beg one World Cup star in particular to come to Anfield.

Liverpool fans are desperate for Guillermo Ochoa to come to Anfield after his performance vs Germany in Mexico’s opening World Cup fixture.

The South American side orchestrated an outstanding upset as they beat current World Cup holders Germany 1-0 in the opening weekend of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Germany fell to defeat in their opening World Cup fixture for the first time since 1982 and it was a 35th minute strike from Mexican winger Hirving Lozano that separated the two stars.

The standout star however was Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who managed to build a Mexican wall that even Donald Trump wouldn’t dare to dream of.

Ochoa also had a breakthrough season during the 2014 World Cup and was once again linked with a move to Liverpool with the Metro reporting four years ago that Liverpool were on the verge of completing a £3m deal for the goalkeeper. The deal never came to fruition but it has not halted Liverpool fans’ optimism.

Many fans took to social media this evening to encourage Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to launch a transfer raid for the Mexican ‘keeper who currently plays for Granada.

Fans even went as far as to suggest that a Liverpool transfer pursuit for the star is nothing short of inevitable.

Should Loris Karius be worried? 

