European giants will battle Manchester United for £35m defender

A key Manchester United target has now attracted the interest from another notable European side.

MORE: Father of £150m Manchester United and Real Madrid target explains which team star would best suit

European reports this weekend have suggested that Juventus will battle Manchester United for Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko.

Man United and Jose Mourinho have repeatedly been linked with a summer move for Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko but they could now be facing some serious competition from a huge Champions League club for the signature of the star.

The Mirror reported last month that Man United were preparing a £35m raid for the Atletico star with Jose Mourinho hoping to strengthen his defensive backline.

European reports have suggested this evening however that Serie A champions Juve will look to derail United’s pursuit for Vrsaljko with the Italian side showing serious interest in the defender. CalcioMercato have cited a report from Spanish newspaper MundoDeportivo that suggests that Juve are closely monitoring the 26-year-old.

Vrsaljko featured last night for Croatia as the European side comfortably swept aside Nigeria in a 2-0 win thanks to a Luka Modric penalty and a Nigerian own goal.

Vrsaljko impressed in the right-back position and could certainly be viewed as a star ready to succeed ageing Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia.