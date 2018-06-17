Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has backed Willian to star for his country at this summer’s World Cup 2018, according to the Metro.

Former Real Madrid left-back Carlos represented his country countless times for his country and was a key part of the squad that triumphed in the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

READ MORE: What channel is Tunisia vs England on? World Cup Live Stream, Match Preview, Odds, Squads and Kick-Off Time

Brazil are among the tournament favourites to triumph this time round after they were suffered a devastating 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals in 2014.

The Selecao boast a host of star players like Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and superstar Neymar – however, it’s the Chelsea wideman that Carlos is backing to have a great tournament and even said he’s up there among the game’s elite players.

‘Neymar is going to be marvellous in Russia and win the trophy for us,’ Carlos said as per the Metro.

‘But you know who else is going to have a big World Cup? Willian.

‘People talk about [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Neymar, but for me, Willian is right up there.

‘He’s in really good form and always takes responsibility on the pitch.’

With Anthony Martial’s future unclear at Old Trafford there were reports by ESPN that Jose Mourinho has earmarked the Chelsea as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

Mourinho is said to be a keen admirer of the Chelsea star and have previously working together at Stamford Bridge, with the Brazilian impressing last season after bagging 13 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.