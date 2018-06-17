Video: Aleksandar Kolarov scores sensational free-kick in Serbia’s clash with Costa Rica

As far as free-kicks at the World Cup in Russia go this summer, you won’t see many better than this brilliant effort from Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov.

Cristiano Ronaldo set the bar high with his effort in Portugal’s draw with Spain on Friday night, but this strike from the Roma veteran was stunning.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo seals Portugal hat-trick with phenomenal free-kick

The 32-year-old is coming off the back of playing a key role for the Italian giants this past season, and he arrives in Russia with Serbia as one of the most senior players in the squad.

In turn, his experience and defensive quality will be key, but evidently on the basis of this free-kick seen in the tweets below, his quality in set-piece situations could also be a decisive factor.

We’ve seen it from him before for the likes of Lazio, Man City and Roma at club level, but this one will be special for him, especially if it helps Serbia to get out of the group stage and advance to the knockout rounds.

Most of his goals have come with powerful strikes with that wand of a left foot, but he showed a bit more precision with this effort to break the deadlock and find a way past Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas. A great goal from the stalwart…

Bend it like Kolarov pic.twitter.com/d45fHiIvu9 — Aleks (@Aleks_LUFC) June 17, 2018