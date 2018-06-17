Video: Philippe Coutinho scores outrageous goal for Brazil vs Switzerland

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho scored a stunning goal vs Switzerland to open his World Cup account.

The Barcelona midfielder and former Liverpool star scored nothing less than a screamer to give World Cup favourites Brazil an early lead vs Switzerland.

It took Brazil just 20 minutes to open their World Cup account and they did it in some style.

Coutinho has been a constant regular under Brazil manager Tite leading up to this summer’s World Cup. Following a training injury however this week to new Manchester United midfielder Fred, Tite decided to shift Coutinho into a midfield three rather than play him in his orthodox right-sided position in a front three with Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

Chelsea star Willian came in to replace Coutinho in the front three with Barcelona midfielder Coutinho dropping into a deeper midfield position alongside Casemiro and Paulinho.

Tite’s decision appeared to have paid off with the tactical shift doing no harm to Coutinho’s performance.

The Barca midfielder picked out a superb effort from the edge of the box to give Brazil their first goal of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

You can watch the outstanding goal below. Some technique, that!