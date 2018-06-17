Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez could be looking to secure a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer with him returning to the club from Bayern not being an option, with Man United interested in the Colombian international.

Don Balon are reporting that the former Monaco midfielder isn’t convinced with Bayern’s new manager Niko Kovac and that he wants to leave the German giants, with it also being stated that returning to Los Blancos will not be an option, meaning that he will have to find a new club this summer.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Red Devils, as well as Juventus and PSG, are interested in the player, and that Rodriguez believes the World Cup is his chance to secure a move away from Madrid by impressing his suitors with his performances for Colombia.

Since moving to German side Bayern from Los Blancos in the summer of 2017, Rodriguez impressed fans with his displays, as the midfielder managed to clock up a total of eight goals and 14 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

During his time in the Spanish capital, the Colombian managed to amass a total of 36 goals and 40 assists in 111 appearances, a great return for a midfielder.

If Rodriguez does end up leaving Madrid, it’ll be interesting to see if United can be the ones to snatch the player before anyone else.