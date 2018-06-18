Arsenal and Manchester Utd face competition from Italian giants Juventus for Russian ace Aleksandr Golovin, according to The Express.

Golovin was the star of the show on the opening day of the World Cup producing two assists and a wonderful free-kick for hosts Russia as they dismantled Group A opponents Saudi Arabia 5-0 and has attracted plaudits for his performance.

His effort included a deft stoppage time free-kick which dipped and served into the bottom corner, leaving Saudi Arabia ‘keeper Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Mayouf helpless.

As per The Express they say that Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are in pole position ahead of Arsenal by making a £13m bid for Golovin but his club are said to holding out for £22m.

Golovin currently plays for CSKA Moscow in his homeland and his stock continues to rise.

After impressing for CSKA Moscow this past season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, it’s little wonder why some of Europe’s best clubs are interested.

With Jack Wilshere’s future unclear at Arsenal Golovin would definitely add some strength in depth in the area of the pitch.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, the playmaker has attracted the attention of Jose Mourinho, with the Man Utd boss said to have gone to take a look at the player.

And with Anthony Martial’s future uncertain, Golovin could add some creativity to United’s midfield after they finished 15 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.