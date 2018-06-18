Chelsea are set to move for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio should Eden Hazard secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Diario Gol are reporting that Hazard is in talks with the Blues over a new deal, and that if Hazard decides to leave instead of signing a new deal, the Blues will move for Asensio.

Don Balon have reported in the past that the Blues value the Belgian international at £105M (€120M), a price that only a few clubs in the world would be able to match.

Asensio has proven to be a fantastic squad player for Los Blancos this season, with the Spaniard often being used as an option off of the bench this campaign.

The Spaniard managed a total of 11 goals and six assists in 53 appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side this season, helping them achieve their third Champions League title in three seasons.

If Hazard does end up departing Stamford Bridge this summer, there won’t be many players out there that will do a better job of filling the Hazard-shaped void than Spanish star Asensio would. Keep an eye on this one.