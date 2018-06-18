Fans convinced Chelsea ace takes dig at Antonio Conte on live TV in punditry role

Fans convinced Chelsea ace takes dig at Antonio Conte on live TV in punditry role

After what was seemingly an innocent analytic point on Belgium’s game with Panama, Chelsea fans and viewers believe that a Blues ace has had a pop at Antonio Conte.

Cesc Fabregas has been impressing in his role for BBC Sport at the World Cup in Russia so far this summer, offering great insight into the game.

Given his achievements for club and country, he’s well placed to deliver his opinion and verdict on various matters, and evidently he’s making a positive impression with his comments.

However, during the BBC panel’s half-time discussion over the Belgium game as they were struggling to break Panama down in the opening 45 minutes, the Spaniard made a comment which has been interpreted by many, as seen in the tweets below, as a dig at Conte.

“Some managers don’t allow you to do that,” he noted when responding to a question about discussing tactics.

Now, we have to emphasise that there was no suggestion from Fabregas himself that he was referring to Conte and so it could have genuinely been an innocent comment.

Don’t tell that to these fans and viewers though, as they’re convinced that he’s aimed it at Conte, with The Express noting last week that perhaps things are a little frosty between the pair as it’s not the first questionable comment made by the midfielder.

