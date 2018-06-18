Gerard Pique has informed Barcelona that Juventus and Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic is desperate to make a move from Italy and sign for the Spanish giants.

Don Balon are reporting that the Blaugrana superstar has told the club that Pjanic is eager to play for Barca, and that the Catalan giants are interested themselves in signing the midfielder.

The news outlet are also stating that the Old Lady want at least €80M for the Bosnian international, a fair price for a player with Pjanic’s ability.

Pjanic has proven to be one of the best players in the world in his position since he moved to Turin from Roma in the summer of 2016.

The 28-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 15 goals and 28 assists in 91 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, an impressive return considering Pjanic is a central midfielder.

Barcelona are going to have to replace icon Andres Iniesta this summer, and there aren’t any better replacements in the game than Juventus maestro Pjanic.

If Ernesto Valverde’s side are serious about Pjanic, it may be worth paying the €80M to bring him to the Camp Nou this summer.