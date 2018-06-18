Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a raid of his old club Chelsea with Man United ready to offer £60M for key Blues ace Willian.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the Red Devils boss has been keen on signing Willian for a while now, and that the club even tried for the player in January when they made an enquiry for the Brazilian.

MORE: Man United given green light to move for £100M-rated target as Spanish giants to allow star to secure summer departure

The news outlet are also reporting that the Premier League runners up are readying a bid of £60M for the player, a price that should be deemed fair going by how good Willian is.

Since moving to the west London club from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2014, Willian has found himself as a key part of the Blues’ side.

The Brazilian international has made at least 25 league appearances for the club since his arrival four years ago, with the winger bagging a total of 44 goals and 39 assists in that time frame as well.

If Man United are successful in their pursuit of Willian, it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on who the Blues target to replace the forward as they look to regain their place in the Champions League next season.