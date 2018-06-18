Luka Modric has highlighted Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj to Real Madrid as an alternative to Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola.

Don Balon are reporting that the Croatian international has recommended Hysaj to Julen Lopetegui’s side as an alternative to Odriozola, and that Man United are also keen on the Napoli star.

The news outlet are also reporting that the defender has a release clause in his contract of €44M, a fair price for a player of his quality, and that Real are going to aim to pay less than that for the right back.

Hysaj has managed to cement himself into Napoli’s starting eleven since he arrived at the club from fellow Italian side Empoli in the summer of 2015.

Since his move, the Albanian international has managed to clock up a total of 135 appearances for the Serie A giants, with the player bagging five assists in that time.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best right backs in Serie A, with the player’s fantastic ability going forward being one of the main reasons behind this.

If Real do fail to land Odriozola, it may be worth listening to Modric and going for Hysaj this summer.