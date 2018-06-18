Man City are reportedly willing to fork out a total of €70M to bring Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Don Balon are reporting that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing Kroos to the Etihad this summer, and that the club are willing to pay €70M to land his signature.

The news outlet are also reporting that Los Blancos aren’t willing to open talks regarding Kroos possibly leaving the club, a smart decision considering just how important the German international is to the Spanish giants.

Kroos has proven to be an absolutely pivotal part of Real Madrid’s side since he arrived from Bayern Munich a few seasons ago.

The former Bayern star has been a key part of Madrid being able to win three consecutive Champions League trophies, with his partnership with Luka Modric proving to be one of the best in the world.

If Kroos does want to leave Real Madrid, it’ll be interesting to see if the club are willing to let him leave, and if they are, who they decide to replace the midfield talent with.