Man United have been given the go-ahead to move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, with Julen Lopetegui giving the player the green light to leave Los Blancos this summer.

Don Balon are reporting that the Welsh international is keen to leave the Spanish capital this summer, and that new manager Lopetegui has given the player the go ahead to secure a move away from the club.

The news outlet are also reporting that Man United are keen on the player, with the Mirror reporting recently that the player is rated at £100M, a price the club will definitely be able to afford.

Bale has been key to Real Madrid’s successes this season, with the former Spurs star scoring twice in the Champions League final to help Los Blancos beat Liverpool 3-1.

Despite this, it seems both Bale and Madrid want the player out of the club, with the winger’s injury proneness being something that has seen fans turn on the player more often than not.

The 28-year-old has bagged a total of 88 goals and 57 assists in 189 games for Los Blancos, an impressive return when you consider how many times the player has come off the bench in matches.

If Bale is allowed to leave Real, Man United will surely be one of the clubs sniffing around the player this summer.