Pep Guardiola edging closer to landing key £46.5m Man City signing

After the success of last season, Man City boss Pep Guardiola will arguably have clear ideas as to what is needed at the Etihad to improve his squad.

City strolled to the Premier League title, finishing 19 points clear of their nearest rivals, while also picking up the League Cup.

However, their failures in the FA Cup and Champions League would suggest that improvements are still needed to add quality and depth across all departments.

Particularly with Yaya Toure’s exit this summer in mind coupled with the heavy workload that stalwart Fernandinho had to carry last season, a defensive midfield option would arguably be a logical target.

Fernandinho played 48 times last season, and as he prepares to turn 34 next year, he’ll surely need competition and quality cover.

According to Sky Sports, that could arrive in the form of Napoli midfielder Jorginho, who is said to be moving closer towards a £46.5m switch to join Man City this summer.

The 26-year-old is arguably a perfect fit for Guardiola. Jorginho possesses great technical quality and is able to dictate the tempo of a game with his passing and vision, while also offering defensive coverage in front of the backline.

With that mind, he would potentially fit in well to Guardiola’s system and preferred style of play, and so should a transfer be concluded, it could prove to be an excellent bit of business for the Spanish tactician as the midfield maestro continues to impress for club and country.

However, with Sky Sports noting that key details still need to be ironed out, it remains to be seen if everything goes through without any hitches as there is no suggestion that an actual announcement is close as of yet.