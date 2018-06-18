Pep Guardiola looks set to rival his old club Barcelona this summer, with his current club Man City entering the race to sign Ajax and Holland starlet Frenkie De Jong.

Don Balon are stating that the Premier League champions have entered negotiations with the player’s agent over a move to the Etihad, and that Barcelona were convinced that they were going to sign the midfielder.

The news outlet have also reported that the player is could be available for transfer for a fee of around €25m, an absolute bargain for a player of his potential and quality.

De Jong has managed to establish himself as a first team regular for Dutch giants Ajax despite him being just 21 years old.

The Dutch starlet was a mainstay in Ajax’s side last season, with the player managing to amass 26 appearances for the club, bagging one goal and nine assists in that time as well.

If Barcelona are serious about De Jong, it seems they may have to up their efforts if they’re to beat Man City to the signing of the young talented midfielder.