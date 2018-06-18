Real Madrid are looking to tie up their first transfer of the summer window this week, with Los Blancos aiming to get a deal over the line for Roma ace Alisson.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants are eager on signing the Brazilian, and that a move for the shot-stopper would set the club back around €60M.

The news outlet are stating that a deal for the player could be reached this week, and that Madrid are set to step up their efforts for the Brazilian, with the ‘keeper himself being all for securing a move to Los Blancos.

Alisson has only really burst onto the European football scene this season with Roma, and boy what a season the Brazilian international had.

The shot-stopper’s performances went a long way to helping the Italian side reach a Champions League semi final, where they lost out to eventual runners-up Liverpool.

The ‘keeper managed to keep a total of 22 clean sheets in 49 games in all competitions, a fantastic record seeing as it’s was only his second season in European football.

If Madrid end up signing Alisson, they are sure to have one mighty fine player on their hands, that’s for sure.