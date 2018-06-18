Russia vs Egypt World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

The World Cup has already produced many thrills and now it’s time for the second round of fixtures as Russia play Egypt in the second round of group games.

The hosts sprung a surprise by producing a thrilling display as they dismantled Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the tournament.

Aleksandr Golovin was the star of the show producing two assists and a wonderful free-kick to inspire the hosts to victory.

Meanwhile, Egypt suffered heartbreak when they lost their opening group game 1-0 to Uruguay late on Jose Gimenez goal.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was not risked, however, this decision backfired as the Uruguayans scored late on to steal an unlikely victory after Luis Suarez had a game to forget.

However, Salah looks set to play this time round, as per FIFA, and will be hoping to replicate his club form on the world stage.

Russia be without the injured Alan Dzagoev after he was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the win over Saudi Arabia, according to Bleacher Report.

When is Russia vs Egypt and what time is kick-off?

Russia vs Egypt will take place on Tuesday, June 19.

The match will kick off at 7pm UK time.

Saint Petersburg Stadium will be the World Cup match venue for the game.

Russia vs Egypt World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel

The game is available to watch live on BBC.

Russia and Saudi Arabia fans will also be able to live stream the game on the BBC Iplayer for license payers.

Russia vs Egypt odds

Russia – 11/10

Draw – 9/4

Egypt – 31/10

Russia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: 1) Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), 20) Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge), 12) Andrei Lunyov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Defenders: 2) Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), 14) Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), 4) Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow), 13) Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), 3) Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), 5) Andrei Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), 23) Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: 6) Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal), 9) Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), 8) Yuri Gazinsky (FC Krasnodar), 17) Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), 7) Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St. Petersburg), 16) Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), 19) Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), 21) Alexander Yerokhin (Zenit St. Petersburg), 18) Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit St. Petersburg), 11) Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow)

Forwards: 22) Artyom Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), 15) Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), 10) Fyodor Smolov (FC Krasnodar)

Egypt World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: 1) Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun), 23) Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), 16) Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: 7 Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), 20) Saad Samir (Al Ahly), 12) Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), 13) Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fath) 6) Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), 2) Ali Gabr (West Brom), 3) Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), 4) Omar Gaber (LAFC)

Midfielders: 8) Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), 18) Shikabala (Al Raed), 19) Abdalla Elsaeid (KuPS), 5) Sam Moursy (Wigan), 17) Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), 11) Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad), 14) Ramadan Sobhy (Stoke), 21) Mahmoud Treziguet (Kasimpasa), 22) Amr Warda (Atromitos)

Forwards: 9) Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), 10) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)