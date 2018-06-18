The wait is almost over as England will get their World Cup 2018 finals campaign underway against Tunisia shortly.

The pressure will be on Gareth Southgate’s men after Belgium made a statement of intent by defeating Panama in the opening game of Group G.

The last time the two sides met was at the 1998 World Cup when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes ensured a 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

England will be hoping to improve on their miserables showings from Euro 2016 and the teams news are in.

The Three Lions are starting with Manchester Utd duo Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire starts with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson getting the nod ahead of Eric Dier in midfield.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli will start with captain Harry Kane to lead the line.

A win will be the perfect start for England’s chances of qualifying as they face a potential decisive encounter against tournament favourites Belgium in the final game of the group.

Tunisia vs England starting lineup

Tunisia XI

England XI

Here it is: the #ThreeLions line-up for our opening game at the 2018 #WorldCup.

Tunisia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy